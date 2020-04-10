Kyoto Aims to Join List of Coronavirus Emergency Areas

Newsfrom Japan

Kyoto, April 10 (Jiji Press)--Kyoto Governor Takatoshi Nishiwaki said Friday that his western Japan prefecture will ask the central government to include it to the list of areas placed under the state of emergency declared by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe earlier this week amid the spreading coronavirus outbreak.

Abe's emergency declaration issued Tuesday covers seven prefectures, including Osaka and Hyogo, which border Kyoto.

Kyoto has confirmed 165 coronavirus cases. On Thursday, the first death from the virus was reported.

At a press conference, Nishiwaki said his prefecture has the fifth-highest number of coronavirus cases per 10,000 people.

In addition, the number of cases whose infection routes are unknown is increasing, accounting for nearly 50 pct of the total, he said.

