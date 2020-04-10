Plan for Hospital Gown Sewing by Flight Attendants Draws Flak

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 10 (Jiji Press)--A proposal for flight attendants in Japan, who have less work to do amid the new coronavirus pandemic, to sew medical gowns has come under a chorus of criticism, mainly on social media.

Japanese government officials said that the proposal was put forward by the airline industry, but many on social media are still critical.

"Leaving sewing jobs to women is a sexist idea," one post said.

"It's like we're in wartime," another said.

At a press conference on Tuesday to declare a state of emergency over the coronavirus outbreak, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said airline industry people had offered to help make gowns needed at medical institutions.

