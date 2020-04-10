Virus Dents Sales at Majority of Japan Firms in U.S.: JETRO

Newsfrom Japan

New York, April 9 (Jiji Press)--A survey by the Japan External Trade Organization showed Thursday that 54.5 pct of Japanese companies operating in the United States suffered year-on-year declines in sales over the past month amid the spread of the new coronavirus.

Of these firms, 44.3 pct saw sales fall by between 20 pct and less than 50 pct and 23.3 pct of them by 50 pct or more, according to the survey by JETRO's six offices in the United States.

The survey, conducted for three days through Wednesday, collected responses from 1,048 companies.

Some 95 pct of the companies are having employees work from home voluntarily or based on stay-at-home orders issued by state governments or other authorities.

More than half of them are concerned about a fall in productivity resulting from factors associated with teleworking, such as constraints on marketing activities and inadequate communications among workers.

