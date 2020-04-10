Japan Mulls Postponing Ceremonies for Crown Prince

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 10 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is considering postponing this month's "Rikkoshi-no-Rei" ceremonies to proclaim Crown Prince Akishino's rise to first in line to the throne, due to the spread of the new coronavirus, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said Friday.

The possible delay comes after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe declared a state of emergency over the virus on Tuesday. The ceremonies were scheduled to take place at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on April 19.

The government will decide a new date for the ceremonies, while closely monitoring the virus' spread, sources familiar with the matter said.

