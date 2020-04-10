JAL to Reduce More Flights due to Virus Impact

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 10 (Jiji Press)--Japan Airlines <9201> said Friday it will additionally cancel 1,555 domestic flights scheduled between Sunday and April 19 due to the fallout of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The major Japanese airline made the decision as travel demand is expected to remain sluggish with people seen refraining from going out following the Japanese government's declaration on Tuesday of a state of emergency over the pandemic.

The number of JAL domestic flights between Sunday and April 18 will be down by 49 pct from the initial schedule, steeper than the reduction of 37 pct for the week to Saturday.

JAL currently plans to reduce its domestic flight services by around 25 pct late this month, but will consider canceling more flights for the period while monitoring the level of demand.

