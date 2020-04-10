Total Coronavirus Cases in Japan Exceed 6,000

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 10 (Jiji Press)--Total cases of novel coronavirus infections in Japan exceeded 6,000 on Friday, with record daily increases seen in Tokyo, Osaka and elsewhere.

The nationwide total stood at 6,141 as of 11 p.m. (2 p.m. GMT), up 625 from the previous day. The death toll increased by 13 to 132, including those who were on the Diamond Princess cruise ship.

In Tokyo, placed under a state of emergency, a record 189 cases were reported. About 80 pct, or 147 cases, were those in which virus transmission routes were unknown.

Among the prefectures also covered by the emergency declaration issued Tuesday by the central government, Osaka reported 80 cases, Saitama 53 cases and Fukuoka 39 cases, all daily record highs.

The first coronavirus case was confirmed in Tottori Prefecture, making Iwate the last one of the country's 47 prefectures where no infection has been reported.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]