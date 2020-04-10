Tokyo to Offer Max. 1 M. Yen to Small Biz under Closure Request

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 10 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government will provide up to one million yen each to small businesses in Japan's capital that follow its request to close under a state of emergency over the coronavirus epidemic, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said Friday.

The metropolitan government will request many businesses, including night clubs, karaoke parlors and live music clubs, to suspend operations from Saturday.

Eateries such as "izakaya" dining bars will be exempt from the closure request, as they are considered necessary to maintain livelihoods. They are, however, being urged to shorten their hours to between 5 a.m. and 8 p.m., with the serving of alcoholic drinks limited to 7 p.m. and before.

The measures, based on a special measures law revised recently to step up the fight to contain the virus, came in response to the central government's declaration of a state of emergency covering Tokyo and six other prefectures.

