Osaka to Decide Mon. Whether to Issue Biz Suspension Request

Osaka, April 10 (Jiji Press)--Osaka Governor Hirofumi Yoshimura said Friday that the western Japan prefecture will make its final decision Monday on whether to issue a business suspension request under a state of emergency over the new coronavirus.

He also told reporters that it is "difficult" for Osaka to provide financial relief from its own funds to business operators who follow the suspension request, as planned by the Tokyo metropolitan government.

Before making its decision, the Osaka government is expected to assess the situation in the prefecture against the national government's target of reducing human-to-human contact by 70-80 pct.

"If we're not going to achieve it, we need to take broad-based and stronger measures," Yoshimura told reporters.

On Thursday, the number of coronavirus cases in Osaka rose by 92, a record daily increase in the prefecture. "We believe we've entered a new phase," the governor said.

