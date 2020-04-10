One of 2 Narita Runways to Be Suspended over Virus

Newsfrom Japan

Narita, Chiba Pref., April 10 (Jiji Press)--Narita International Airport near Tokyo will temporarily close one of its two runways from Sunday as flight services have been substantially reduced amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, its operator said Friday.

To be suspended is 2,500-meter Runway B. It will be the first time for the airport, which opened in 1978, to close a runway due to an infectious disease.

It will operate with only 4,000-meter Runway A for the time being.

Narita International Airport Corp. has also reduced the number of workers at the airport in Chiba Prefecture as part of efforts to prevent coronavirus infection cases at the facility in line with a state of emergency declared by the Japanese government on Tuesday to contain the virus outbreak.

The state of emergency declaration covers Tokyo and six other prefectures, including Chiba, where infections are surging.

