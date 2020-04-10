Japan 4 Major Brewers Log March Sales Fall amid Virus Spread

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 10 (Jiji Press)--Sales of beer and beer-like beverages in Japan in March fell from a year before at all four major brewers due to the effects of the coronavirus outbreak, their data showed Friday.

The sluggishness was attributed to lower sales to restaurants and other businesses as the outbreak led to a decrease in drinking parties and going outside.

In volume, beer and quasi-beer sales fell by 5 pct at Kirin Brewery Co., 25 pct at Suntory Beer Ltd. and 11 pct at Sapporo Breweries Ltd.

Asahi Breweries Ltd. does not disclose monthly sales volume. In value, its sales plunged 19 pct.

Meanwhile, sales of canned products in the so-called third-segment and "happoshu" quasi-beer categories were robust thanks to growth in consumption at home.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]