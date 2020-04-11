Kanagawa, Saitama to Follow Tokyo over Biz Suspensions

Newsfrom Japan

Yokohama/Saitama, April 10 (Jiji Press)--Kanagawa and Saitama prefectures, which neighbor Tokyo, announced Friday their intent to follow the metropolitan government's footsteps and request business suspensions under a state of emergency over the new coronavirus.

"Doing something different from Tokyo will cause confusion," Kanagawa Governor Yuji Kuroiwa told a press conference in Yokohama, the capital of his prefecture.

"The entire Tokyo metropolitan area should tackle (the outbreak) as one," Saitama Governor Motohiro Ono said at a press conference in Saitama, the namesake capital of his prefecture.

Their statements came just after the Tokyo government announced its request that many businesses suspend operations from Saturday, in a bid to step up the fight against the COVID-19 outbreak.

Kuroiwa had been cautious about business closures. But he now said he will "follow the flow" after the metropolitan and national governments agreed on the range of business sectors subject to the request.

