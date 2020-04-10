N. Korea Back to Strategy of Fanning Crisis Mood: Report

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 10 (Jiji Press)--North Korea has shifted its foreign policy focus back to the strategy of fanning a mood of crisis by resuming missile launches last year, Japan's National Institute for Defense Studies said Friday.

Pyongyang takes the strategy that depends on a nuclear option as talks with the United States collapsed, the think tank associated with the Defense Ministry said in its East Asian Strategic Review 2020 report.

It also said that Tokyo-Seoul relations soured after an incident in which the South Korean military directed its fire-control radar at a Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force patrol plane in December 2018.

The situation is deeply troublesome to cooperation between Japan, South Korea and the United States over North Korea, according to the report.

The report also voiced worries over China's development of hypersonic missiles such as the DF-17, capable of carrying nuclear warheads and getting past Japan's current air defense system.

