Aichi Declares Own State of Emergency over Coronavirus

Newsfrom Japan

Nagoya, April 10 (Jiji Press)--Aichi Prefecture on Friday declared a state of emergency independently to step up its fight against the spread of the new coronavirus.

The declaration, not based on any specific law or linked with the national government's emergency declaration, urges residents of the central Japan prefecture to avoid going out for nonessential purposes.

It will be effective until May 6, when the Golden Week holiday period ends.

The closure of elementary and junior high schools as well as prefectural senior high schools will be extended until May 6.

The Aichi government decided to issue its own emergency declaration at a meeting of its headquarters on measures against infectious diseases.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]