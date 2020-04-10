Nintendo's "Atsumare Dobutsu no Mori" Game Vanishes from China Online Outlets

Newsfrom Japan

Hong Kong, April 10 (Jiji Press)--The popular "Atsumare Dobutsu no Mori" game of Japan's Nintendo Co. <7974> has disappeared from online shopping websites in mainland China, the Hong Kong media reported Friday.

While it is unclear why the game, sold overseas as "Animal Crossing," is no longer available for purchase online in China, some people have pointed to political reasons.

The game allows players to post their messages including political ones on virtual islands they design and share them with other players across the globe.

A recently buzzing screenshot of the game shows a funeral portrait of Chinese President Xi Jinping behind a banner reading "Wuhan pneumonia."

The Chinese authorities could have found it problematic and banned sales of the game online.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]