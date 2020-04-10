Japan OKs Takeout Alcohol at Bars in COVID-19 Emergency

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 10 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government has decided to allow restaurants and bars to sell alcoholic drinks for takeout and delivery to help them survive the severe business environment caused by the COVID-19 outbreak.

In line with the decision, the National Tax Agency has introduced a six-month alcohol-sales license and started to accept applications. The deadline is June 30.

Alcoholic drinks covered by the new license are those already in inventories or procured from the existing suppliers of each restaurant and bar.

Local tax offices have received requests from "izakaya" dining bars and others for permission to sell alcoholic drinks in inventories to secure funds.

In Tokyo, the metropolitan government asked restaurants and bars to stop serving alcoholic drinks by 7 p.m. and close by 8 p.m. after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe declared a state of emergency over the outbreak Tuesday. The targets of the request do not include takeout or delivery services.

