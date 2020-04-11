Japanese Film Director Nobuhiko Obayashi Dies at 82

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 11 (Jiji Press)--Japanese movie director Nobuhiko Obayashi, known for having continuously blown a new wind into the country's film industry through his unique works, such as "Tenkosei" (Exchange Students) and "Tokio Kakeru Shojo" (The Girl Who Leapt Through Time), died of lung cancer at his home in Tokyo on Friday. He was 82.

Obayashi, born in the city of Onomichi in Hiroshima Prefecture, western Japan, made his debut as a film director with "House" in 1977. In 1982, Tenkosei, set in his hometown, made a huge box office hit.

His works also include "Nerawareta Gakuen" (School in the Crosshairs), "Haishi" (The Deserted City), "Ijintachi to no Natsu" (The Discarnates), and "Hyoryu Kyoshitu" (The Drifting Classroom).

In recent years, he created works with antiwar themes, such as "Kono Sora no Hana--Nagaoka Hanabi Monogatari" (Casting Blossoms to the Sky).

After being diagnosed with lung cancer in 2016, he made "Hanagatami" (The Flower Basket) while battling the disease. In 2019, He completed "Umibe no Eigakan--Kinema no Tamatebako" (Labyrinth of Cinema).

