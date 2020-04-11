Tokyo Confirms Record 197 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 11 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government Saturday reported 197 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections, marking a daily record high for the fourth consecutive day.

Japan's coronavirus death toll rose to 142, including two new fatalities each in Ibaraki, Chiba and Kyoto prefectures and one each in Aichi, Hyogo and Ehime prefectures.

There were 639 new cases reported across the country, bringing its confirmed cases to 6,823. The new cases included 75 in Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, and 70 in Osaka Prefecture, western Japan.

Tokyo's confirmed cases rose to 1,902. Of its new cases, infection routes are unknown in 152 cases.

In Hyogo, western Japan, 13 new cases were confirmed among workers and inpatients at Kobe City Medical Center General Hospital, after another inpatient tested positive for the virus on Thursday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]