Japan Govt Seeks 70 Pct Commuter Cut in Emergency Areas

Tokyo, April 11 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government on Saturday called on businesses in seven prefectures covered by a state of emergency declared to combat the coronavirus to reduce the number of commuters by at least 70 pct.

The government also expanded its request for people not to use bars and nightclubs nationwide. The request initially only covered the seven prefectures.

"Social interactions must be reduced by 80 pct, or at least 70 pct, in order to end the emergency declaration in a month," Abe said at a meeting of the government's coronavirus response headquarters.

"To achieve this, people's further cooperation is needed," Abe said. The coronavirus response headquarters met for the first time since he issued the emergency declaration on Tuesday.

"A decrease in commuters has not been sufficient" in the seven prefectures, Abe said. The seven are Tokyo, Saitama, Chiba, Kanagawa, Osaka, Hyogo and Fukuoka.

