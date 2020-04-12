Japanese Restaurant in Germany Weathers Lockdown with Ramen Kits

Newsfrom Japan

Frankfurt, April 12 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese restaurant in Frankfurt has found a clever way of keeping its business afloat amid the coronavirus pandemic by selling takeout ramen kits.

The COVID-19 crisis has forced many restaurants in Germany to shut down as in-store dining is banned.

The Japanese restaurant Muku has developed a kit of noodles, soup and other ingredients so that customers can cook their own "tonkotsu" pork-bone broth ramen at home.

The store has published a video online on tips to boil and strain the water off the noodles in German and Japanese, an effort to make it easy for German customers who are not familiar with ramen to cook the kit.

Muku has seen its sales fall by half from a month before since late March. However, the store has not seen a drastic fall in customers, as people use its takeout services.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]