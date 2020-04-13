FOCUS: Diet Faces Obstacles to Online Voting amid Outbreak

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 13 (Jiji Press)--Moves to introduce remote work for members of the Diet, Japan's parliament, amid the coronavirus outbreak are failing to gain momentum due to constitutional constraints and technical reasons.

Diet sessions fall into the three risky situations--enclosed spaces, crowded places and close-contact settings--that the government is calling on the public to avoid in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Younger lawmakers of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party met with fellow LDP lawmaker Tsuyoshi Takagi, the steering committee chairman at the House of Representatives, the lower chamber, on Thursday to propose that viewing Diet deliberations streamed online and participation in web meetings be treated as attendance. The lawmakers also called for online voting for bills.

"Your ideas are reasonable," Takagi told the lawmakers. "I will do what I can."

But there are many obstacles to realizing such measures.

