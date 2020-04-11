Japan Urges Residents Not to Leave 7 Prefectures under Emergency Declaration

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 11 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government on Saturday urged prefectures covered by a state of emergency declared to contain the coronavirus to ensure residents avoid crossing prefectural borders.

"Some people seem to be leaving the seven prefectures for other prefectures," economic and fiscal policy minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said in a videoconference with the governors of the urban prefectures.

"If such a move becomes a broad trend, infection risks will spread to local areas," Nishimura said.

The Japanese government's emergency declaration gave the governors legal authority to call on people to stay at home and businesses to close.

The seven prefectures are Tokyo, Saitama, Chiba, Kanagawa, Osaka, Hyogo and Fukuoka.

