Tokyo Shopping Street Sees Quiet Weekend under Emergency Declaration

Tokyo, April 11 (Jiji Press)--A popular shopping street in Tokyo began a quiet weekend on Saturday as most stores closed shutters after a state of emergency was declared for the Japanese capital and other urban areas in the country to contain the coronavirus.

Many of fresh fish shops and gift stores were closed in the Ameyoko street in Tokyo's Ueno district, which had been packed with shoppers until the emergency declaration was issued on Tuesday.

Some grocery stores and cosmetic shops placed signboards reading, "Masks Available."

A worker at a Chinese food vendor was seen selling packs of face masks, saying, "3,050 yen for 50 face masks."

"Shopper traffic is only about 10 pct of the usual levels," said Hayato Chiba, a 65-year-old owner of a leather goods shop.

