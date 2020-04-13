Softbank to Sell 300 M. Masks per Month Mainly to Hospitals

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 13 (Jiji Press)--Japanese technology investment firm Softbank Group Corp. <9984> will sell 300 million face masks per month with no profit margin mainly to medical institutions from May, hoping to ease shortages of the protective equipment amid the coronavirus epidemic.

The company will purchase masks from Chinese automobile and battery maker BYD Co., which has been producing masks since around two months ago.

"Working with the Japanese government's mask team, we will supply masks without any profit to as many people as possible, especially to those at medical institutions," Softbank Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Masayoshi Son posted on Twitter Saturday.

