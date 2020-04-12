Coronavirus Cases in Japan Top 7,000

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 12 (Jiji Press)--Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Japan topped 7,000 on Sunday, an increase of more than 320 from the previous day.

The country's death toll from the virus rose to 147, including one new fatality each in Hokkaido and Chiba and Kanagawa prefectures.

Over 166 new infections were confirmed in Tokyo, pushing total cases in the capital to more than 2,000.

A male staff member at an after-school child care center in Tokyo's Shinjuku Ward tested positive for the virus on Saturday. He had close contact with 22 children.

At Toyama City Hospital in the city of Toyama, central Japan, seven inpatients and three nurses tested positive, bringing cases at the hospital to 13.

