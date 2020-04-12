Hyogo to Request Business Shutdown

Newsfrom Japan

Kobe, April 12 (Jiji Press)--Hyogo Governor Toshizo Ido said Sunday his western Japan prefecture will ask some businesses to shut down in an effort to contain the novel coronavirus.

At a press conference, Ido stressed the need for Hyogo and neighboring Osaka Prefecture to keep in step with each other.

Osaka plans to make a decision on Monday on whether to issue a business shutdown request. Ido said he has been briefed that Osaka will issue a request that will take effect on Tuesday.

Hyogo's request will go into force as early as possible after Tuesday, Ido said.

Both prefectures are covered by a state of emergency declared by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe last week in the fight against the virus' spread.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]