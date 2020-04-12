Sapporo to Close Schools Again in Coronavirus Fight

Newsfrom Japan

Sapporo, April 12 (Jiji Press)--Hokkaido and its capital, Sapporo, issued a joint emergency declaration on Sunday calling for school closures and people's restraint on going outside to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The move came as the northern Japan prefecture saw a surge in coronavirus cases in recent days after preventive measures taken in February and March helped to slow the pace of infections.

These measures included school closures and a request for residents to refrain from going outside issued under a state of emergency declared by the Hokkaido prefectural government.

Hokkaido reported 10 or more new coronavirus cases in recent days after the emergency declaration ended on March 19.

"If coronavirus cases continue to increase, it will be a big problem," Hokkaido Governor Naomichi Suzuki told reporters. "Emergency action will be taken to bring the second wave of infections to an early end," he said.

