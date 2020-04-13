Lixil to Donate 2,000 Medical Masks to Japan Govt

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 13 (Jiji Press)--Japanese housing equipment maker Lixil Corp. will donate to the government some 2,000 N95 high-performance medical masks it had stockpiled in preparation for disasters, officials said Monday.

The moved was decided as a shortage of masks is becoming serious at medical institutions amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Lixil will start shipping the masks soon, the officials said.

