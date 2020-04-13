Osaka COVID-19 Biz Halt Request to Take Effect Tues.

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, April 13 (Jiji Press)--The Osaka prefectural government will request a wide range of businesses in the western Japan prefecture to suspend operations from Tuesday to curb coronavirus infections, Osaka Governor Hirofumi Yoshimura said Monday.

Fukuoka Prefecture, southwestern Japan, and the prefectural government of Hyogo, adjacent to Osaka, also said Monday that they will make similar suspension requests on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.

The requests by the three prefectures will remain in place until May 6, the final day of the Golden Week holiday period.

All seven prefectures covered by the state of emergency over the coronavirus, declared by the central government under law last week, thus have or will put into effect business suspension requests. The declaration gave the governors of the seven prefectures legal authority to request local residents to stay home and businesses to close temporarily.

Businesses in Osaka, Hyogo and Fukuoka, including internet cafes, live music venues, sports clubs, hostess bars and pachinko pinball parlors, will be asked to shut during the period of about three weeks.

