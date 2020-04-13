Japanese Lawmakers Cancel Yasukuni Visit This Month

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 13 (Jiji Press)--A suprapartisan group of Japanese lawmakers will refrain from visiting Yasukuni Shrine during its two-day spring festival from April 21, due to the spread of the novel coronavirus, Jiji Press learned Monday.

The group has regularly visited the war-linked Shinto shrine during the spring and autumn festivals and on the Aug. 15 anniversary of the end of World War II.

"It's unusual for them to cancel their group Yasukuni visit," people familiar with the matter said.

"Whether to make a visit in August depends on the coronavirus situation," they added.

During the autumn festival in October last year, 98 members of the group visited the shrine together.

