Ishikawa Pref. Declares Own State of Emergency over Virus

Kanazawa, Ishikawa Pref., April 13 (Jiji Press)--The prefectural government of Ishikawa said Monday that it has declared a state of emergency independently, in response to an increase in the number of people infected with the novel coronavirus in the central Japan prefecture.

This came after Aichi and Gifu prefectures, also in central Japan, issued similar independent state of emergency declarations, which are not based on law or linked to the central government's state of emergency over the virus, declared on Tuesday last week. Other prefectures may follow the moves, observers said.

Under its declaration, which will run until May 6, the final day of the Golden Week holiday period, the Ishikawa prefectural government requested residents to avoid crowded and enclosed areas, keep distance from others, refrain from nonessential outings and promote the use of staggered commuting.

The prefecture also showed plans to boost its financial support for small businesses with impacts from the outbreak.

The number of people confirmed infected with the virus in Ishikawa started to surge this month, from 13 at the end of March, with a series of clusters found at local facilities.

