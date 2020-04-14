Toray to Boost Production of Face Mask Material

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 14 (Jiji Press)--Toray Industries Inc. <3402> plans to boost supplies of nonwoven fabric for disposable face masks to up to 2.7 times the current amount from next month.

The textile maker said Monday it will increase monthly supplies of the fabric to domestic mask makers from 30 million sheets to up to 80 million sheets.

The company will use all of its nonwoven fabric production equipment for making face mask materials, in order to meet rising demand for the protective equipment amid the coronavirus epidemic.

It is also considering increasing this fiscal year's production of medical protective wear for domestic use to three times that of the previous year.

