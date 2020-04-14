INTERVIEW: Expert Warns of "Infodemic" of False Coronavirus Info

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 14 (Jiji Press)--Media literacy is becoming even more important as the public is exposed to an excessive amount of information, true and false, amid the coronavirus pandemic, an expert says.

"I'm concerned about 'infodemic,' a situation in which information is spreading rapidly just like expansion of infections," Ayumi Yamori, manager at Deloitte Tohmatsu Group, said in a recent online interview with Jiji Press.

Amid the global spread of COVID-19, the World Health Organization has warned that an infodemic makes it difficult to find reliable information.

Deloitte Tohmatsu Group's analysis shows that the speed of global information distribution is 68 times faster than during the severe acute respiratory syndrome, or SARS, outbreak in 2002-2003.

Both useful and incorrect information have surged in volume on the back of the popularity of social media, Yamori said.

