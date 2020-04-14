ANA, JAL to Maintain Drastic Cuts in Int'l Flights in May

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 14 (Jiji Press)--Japan's two major air carriers, All Nippon Airways and Japan Airlines <9201>, or JAL, have announced that they will maintain drastic cuts in international flights in May, as passenger demand remains significantly reduced amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

ANA will reduce a total of 3,323 international flights, or about 90 pct of its scheduled flights, between April 25 and May 15, while JAL will cut 4,568 flights, or 94 pct, between May 1 and 31.

