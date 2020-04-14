Japan Facing Hurdles to Boosting Medical Device Output

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 14 (Jiji Press)--Concerns are growing over Japan's ability to boost the production of such medical equipment as artificial ventilators that are necessary for treating people with severe coronavirus symptoms amid a rapid increase of such patients across the country.

The Japanese government has sought support from medical equipment makers as well as automakers and electronics makers for increasing the production of such medical devices.

But companies outside the medical industry face obstacles as manufacturing medical devices requires a high degree of safety.

Major Japanese medical device supplier Terumo Corp. <4543> has started boosting its production of artificial lungs, called extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, or ECMO, devices, designed to replace the functions of lungs from patients suffering from severe COVID-19 symptoms.

ECMO devices oxygenate blood taken from patients with severe respiratory failure and pump it back into the body.

