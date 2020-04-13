91 New Coronavirus Cases Confirmed in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 13 (Jiji Press)--A total of 91 people were newly confirmed infected with the novel coronavirus in Tokyo on Monday, after four straight days of record totals of over 100 cases in the Japanese capital until Sunday, sources close to the metropolitan government said.

In the western Japan city of Kobe, the capital of Hyogo Prefecture, four doctors at the Japanese Red Cross Kobe Hospital tested positive for the coronavirus. The city government suspects that the four contracted the virus within the hospital, where the infection of a nurse has been reported.

Two people were newly found infected with the virus in the island city of Ishigaki in the southernmost prefecture of Okinawa. It is the first confirmed case on a remote island in Okinawa, an island prefecture. The prefectural government is investigating how they contracted the virus.

Two women, one in her 30s and the other in her 90s, in the city of Kawasaki in Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, and a patient in Kobe died after contracting the virus, pushing up the country's coronavirus death toll to 152, including people who were aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which was quarantined off Japan earlier this year.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]