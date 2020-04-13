Toyobo Releases Test Kit to Detect Coronavirus in 1 Hour

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, April 13 (Jiji Press)--Japanese fiber and biotechnology firm Toyobo Co. <3101> on Monday started selling a test kit to extract and detect the new coronavirus in an hour at the earliest.

The product is for drug makers and research institutions. The detection time is far shorter than the two and a half hours or more required for the polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, testing method.

Toyobo developed the new test kit jointly with Kitasato University and the National Institute of Infectious Diseases, while using its own know-how to amplify genetic materials with enzymes, a technique usually employed to detect norovirus and others.

The government-affiliated Japan Agency for Medical Research and Development offered cooperation for the development of the new device.

The PCR test is conducted in two stages--the first for extracting a specific genetic material from a virus and the second for amplifying it.

