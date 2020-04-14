Japan Firms Working to Cut Commuters by 70 Pct amid Epidemic

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 14 (Jiji Press)--Japanese companies are making efforts to meet the government's request to reduce commuting workers by 70 pct in the seven prefectures under the state of emergency declared earlier this month.

The request is part of the government's goal of reducing person-to-person interactions by "at least 70 pct, and 80 pct if possible" in order to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Many major companies, such as electronics makers, telecommunications firms and cosmetics makers, have successfully introduced measures to slash commuting employees by 70 pct by the week following Abe's emergency declaration.

"We've already introduced remote working as the standard due to the spread of the novel coronavirus, and we feel (commuter reductions) have exceeded 70 pct," a representative of a major electronics maker said.

Companies that had previously encouraged teleworking have used the emergency declaration as an opportunity to switch to requiring teleworking.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]