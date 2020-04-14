Yahoo Japan to Give Health Min. Data on Potential Clusters

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 14 (Jiji Press)--Yahoo Japan Corp. said Monday that it will provide data on potential clusters of coronavirus infections to the health ministry.

The internet portal will analyze users' location information, as well as their search and purchase histories, to identify areas with suspected clusters.

The health ministry will use the data for optimizing the allocation of medical staff and enhancing its health consultation system.

The company will only hand over data from users who have consented to the scheme. As the ministry will be provided with post-analysis data, it cannot identify individual users.

Yahoo Japan began seeking cooperation in the coronavirus prevention initiative from users who have previously agreed to give the company their location information. It will begin analyzing data once the number of consenting users reach a certain level.

