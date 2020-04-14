Japan Lower House Starts Talks on Pension Reform Bills

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 14 (Jiji Press)--Japan's House of Representatives started talks on Tuesday on pension system reform-related bills, which include a plan to expand the scope of part-time workers who can join the "kosei nenkin" public pension program mainly for corporate workers.

In the presence of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the Lower House started deliberating on the bills at a plenary session on the same day.

Under the bills, the government will gradually expand the scope of part-time workers and other short-term workers covered in the pension program.

Those working at companies with 51 or more employees will be subject to the kosei nenkin system from October 2024. Currently, the workforce requirement stands at 501 or more.

By expanding the scope of people who can join the pension program on the basis of company size, some 650,000 workers will newly be able to join the kosei nenkin program.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]