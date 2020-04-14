Victims Remembered 4 Years after Kumamoto Quakes

Newsfrom Japan

Kumamoto, April 14 (Jiji Press)--A ceremony was held in the southwestern Japan city of Kumamoto on Tuesday to remember the victims of powerful earthquakes four years ago.

Twenty-six people, including bereaved family members, took part in the memorial ceremony at the Kumamoto prefectural government office.

The ceremony was held on a smaller scale, with fewer participants and a simplified schedule, due to the spread of the new coronavirus.

After the participants observed a minute of silence, Kumamoto Governor Ikuo Kabashima said, "We promise to build a Kumamoto where (residents) can live safely and peacefully by creating a region resilient to disasters."

"Over the last four years, everyone has moved forward while at a loss," said Katsunori Uchimura, a 50-year-old resident of the village of Nishihara, in a speech.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]