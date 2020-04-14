Japanese City Sending Relief to Students in Emergency Areas

Newsfrom Japan

Tsubame, Niigata Pref., April 14 (Jiji Press)--The central Japan city of Tsubame is sending locally grown rice and other relief for free to students from the city who are staying in areas under the government-declared state of emergency.

The Niigata Prefecture city is taking the measure after requesting citizens Wednesday not to travel to or from the areas, where the state of emergency was declared by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.

A local business contacted the city office, looking to support students who live alone in Tokyo and other areas affected by the declaration and cannot return home because of the city's request. The move prompted Tsubame to launch the initiative.

The city began collecting applications for the relief supplies Friday. As of 11 a.m. Monday (2 a.m. GMT), 171 people had applied.

Tsubame will send 5 kilograms of rice, one cloth mask, miso paste, pickled vegetables and cucumbers to applicants. The city plans to buy the cloth masks, but all other items will be provided by local food companies and farmers.

