Japan Postpones Rituals for Crown Prince amid Epidemic

Tokyo, April 14 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government decided at a cabinet meeting Tuesday to postpone the "Rikkoshi-no-Rei" ceremonies for Crown Prince Akishino for the time being, amid a state of emergency declared a week ago over the COVID-19 epidemic.

The ceremonies are designed for the younger brother of Emperor Naruhito, who ascended the throne last year, to proclaim that he became the Crown Prince.

The ceremonies include the main proclamation ritual, "Rikkoshi-Senmei-no-Gi," and the "Choken-no-Gi" audience with the Emperor, both initially scheduled to take place in the Imperial Palace this Friday.

The government had already decided to conduct the Rikkoshi-Senmei-no-Gi ritual on a reduced scale and skip the "Kyuchu-Kyoen-no-Gi" banquets.

Among other related events, visits by Crown Prince Akishino and his wife, Crown Princess Kiko, to Ise Jingu, a Shinto shrine complex in Mie Prefecture, central Japan, and the mausoleum of Emperor Jinmu, the country's mythical first Emperor, in the western prefecture of Nara have been put off.

