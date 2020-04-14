Japan Greenhouse Gas Emissions Drop for 5 Years in Row

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 14 (Jiji Press)--Japan's greenhouse gas emissions in fiscal 2018 fell 3.9 pct from the previous year, marking the fifth year in decline, the Environment Ministry said Tuesday.

Domestic emissions stood at 1,240 million tons of carbon dioxide equivalents, hitting the lowest level since the data began in fiscal 1990.

The amount in the latest year, which ended in March 2019, was 11 million tons lower than the previous record low set in fiscal 2009.

The fall in emissions reflect an increase in operating nuclear power reactors and expanded use of renewable energy sources such as solar energy and wind.

The proportion of electricity generated from nuclear energy stood at 6.2 pct of all generated electricity, up 3.1 percentage points. That of renewable energy stood at 16.9 pct, up 0.9 point.

