N. Korea Fires Apparent Cruise Missiles toward Sea of Japan
Seoul, April 14 (Jiji Press)--North Korea fired several projectiles presumed to be short-range cruise missiles from Munchon, Kangwon Province, on its eastern coast toward the Sea of Japan on Tuesday, according to South Korea's military.
The latest firing came ahead of a general election in South Korea on Wednesday. Last month, the North launched apparent short-range ballistic missiles four times.
