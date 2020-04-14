Toyota to Extend Overseas Production Halt over Virus

Newsfrom Japan

Nagoya, April 14 (Jiji Press)--Toyota Motor Corp. <7203> is set to extend the shutdown of overseas plants due to the continuing outbreak of the novel coronavirus, it was learned Tuesday.

The leading Japanese automaker now plans to keep its Brazilian plant that produces models including the Corolla car suspended until June 19, aiming to resume its operations on June 22, informed sources said.

Another Brazilian plant, which makes the Yaris car and other models, is planned to be brought back online on June 24.

Toyota hopes to restart its plants in Britain, the Czech Republic and Turkey in early May or later, the sources said.

The company earlier planned to reopen all these plants within this month.

