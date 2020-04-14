Leaders of Japan, China, S. Korea, ASEAN Agree to Team Up in Virus Fight

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 14 (Jiji Press)--The leaders of Japan, China, South Korea and the 10 member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations agreed on Tuesday to work closely to bring the coronavirus pandemic under control.

In a videoconference, the leaders also confirmed the countries' intentions to cooperate in developing medicines early for the COVID-19 disease caused by the virus and adopted a joint statement in which they pledged to coordinate in specific areas.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe unveiled a plan to establish a center to support the ASEAN nations' efforts to bolster measures against infectious diseases.

This was the first videoconference among leaders of the ASEAN countries and the three East Asian nations.

"International cooperation is essential for combating the virus that is spreading beyond borders," Abe said. "We should share information and knowledge in a free, transparent and swift manner," he also said.

