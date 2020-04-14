Japan Posts Biggest Rate of Population Decline

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 14 (Jiji Press)--Japan logged its biggest rate of population decline in 2019, according to the internal affairs ministry's estimate released on Tuesday.

The country's estimated population including foreigners as of Oct. 1, 2019, fell by 276,000, or 0.22 pct, from a year before to 126,167,000, down for the ninth consecutive year, the ministry said.

The population of people aged between 15 and 64, dubbed the productive age group, fell by 379,000 to 75,072,000, accounting for 59.5 pct of the total, the lowest level since comparative data became available in 1950.

The population of Japanese people totaled 123,731,000, down by 487,000, or 0.39 pct. The number of foreigners increased by 211,000, or 9.48 pct, to 2,436,000, apparently reflecting the revised immigration control law that came into force in April last year to accept more non-Japanese workers.

People aged 65 or over accounted for a record high of 28.4 pct of the overall population.

