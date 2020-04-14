Coronavirus Cases Top 8,000 in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 14 (Jiji Press)--The cumulative number of people confirmed to be infected with the novel coronavirus in Japan reached 8,161 on Tuesday, with 477 additionally testing positive on the day.

In Tokyo, 161 people were newly found with the virus, bringing cumulative cases in the Japanese capital to 2,319. Newly confirmed infection cases came to 59 in the western prefecture of Osaka and 33 in the southwestern prefecture of Fukuoka.

In Tokyo, five infected men, including four inpatients at Eiju General Hospital in Taito Ward, died. Three people died in the central prefecture of Ishikawa, two each in the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido, the eastern prefectures of Gunma and Saitama, and Fukuoka, and one each in the eastern prefecture of Chiba, the central prefecture of Fukui and Osaka.

The number of deaths linked to the novel coronavirus in Japan rose to 173, including people who were aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which was quarantined off Japan earlier this year.

Meanwhile, 17 residents and five staff members at a social welfare facility in the western Japan city of Hiroshima were found to have the coronavirus the same day. Concluding that a mass infection occurred at the facility, the Hiroshima city government is conducting virus tests on some 90 related people, including residents.

