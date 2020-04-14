Osaka Begins to Treat Mildly Ill Coronavirus Patients at Hotel

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, April 14 (Jiji Press)--Osaka Prefecture began to treat mildly ill or asymptomatic patients of the novel coronavirus at a business hotel in the city of Osaka, the capital of the western Japan prefecture, on Tuesday, in an effort to prevent the local medical system from collapsing amid the crisis.

The prefectural government has set aside funds for 3,000 rooms for such people.

On Tuesday, 13 hospitalized people moved to Super Hotel Osaka Natural Hot Springs.

Patients staying at the hotel are not allowed to leave it while they are under treatment. Their stays will end two weeks after their symptoms subside. Nurses will be at the hotel for full-time services to check patients' conditions every day and respond to any sudden changes in their conditions.

At the hotel, 400 rooms are secured for coronavirus patients.

