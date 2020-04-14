LDP Bigwig Nikai to Call for 100,000-Yen Cash Benefits

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 14 (Jiji Press)--Japanese ruling party heavyweight Toshihiro Nikai said Tuesday he will urge the government to provide 100,000 yen in cash per person to those with incomes lower than a certain level as an additional economic measure in response to the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus.

"There are desperate calls for cash benefits," Nikai, secretary-general of the Liberal Democratic Party, told reporters at the party's headquarters.

He added: "We should start discussions immediately to bring comfort to the public. The sooner the better."

The government included the distribution of 300,000 yen in cash to households whose incomes have fallen sharply due to the virus outbreak in its emergency economic stimulus package adopted recently.

But both ruling bloc and opposition lawmakers are criticizing the measure, claiming that the scope of recipient households will be limited and that people in need of such support will not be covered.

